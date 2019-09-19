NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $246,000 Investment in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UGI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in UGI by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 513,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

