NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $267.08. 793,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.40, a PEG ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $309,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $402,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.34.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.