NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 3,207.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 250,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 223,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 208,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock valued at $145,302. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBYI. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

PBYI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $435.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

