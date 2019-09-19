NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 17,099 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.47. 419,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

