NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 992 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in J2 Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $91.51. 10,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,972. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

