NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRA. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 15,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

