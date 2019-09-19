NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 27,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $45,380.00.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.