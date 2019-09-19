NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,541 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

CAH traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,689. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

