Nut Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Range Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 140,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 16,233,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,256,038. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

