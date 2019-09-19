Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 5,852 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,497.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NTNX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 420,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,863. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $6,741,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

