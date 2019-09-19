O Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

O Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90, 169 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

