O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.41. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 10.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 891,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 94.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.