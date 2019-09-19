Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $23.75

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $6,015.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $23.75 or 0.00236025 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

