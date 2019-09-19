ODEM Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 15% higher against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $26.81 million and approximately $589,836.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00208457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01190710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094092 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020385 BTC.

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,308,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

