OmiseGO Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00011184 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, TOPBTC and Braziliex. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $155.65 million and $58.80 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000545 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, BitForex, Crex24, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Livecoin, B2BX, Coinone, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, Bancor Network, Neraex, TDAX, Zebpay, DDEX, Coinnest, Bithumb, BigONE, Coinrail, CoinBene, GOPAX, COSS, OKEx, Tokenomy, Liqui, Poloniex, Braziliex, Tidex, ZB.COM, Upbit, Gate.io, ABCC, C2CX, Huobi, IDEX, Ovis, Exmo, Iquant, Fatbtc, Kyber Network, IDAX, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, Koinex, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Binance, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, IDCM, Bittrex, Ethfinex, BitBay, DragonEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

