Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.98

Online Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ORCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Online Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01.

Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Online Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORCC)

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

