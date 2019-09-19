Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $12.33. Optibase shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get Optibase alerts:

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optibase Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.