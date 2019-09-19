Opus Market Cap Hits $195,672.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $195,672.00 and $64.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.01207988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018298 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

