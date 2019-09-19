Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Oragenics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oragenics.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ:OGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.74.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oragenics (OGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.