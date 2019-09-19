ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Craig Hallum upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $429.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.08. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

