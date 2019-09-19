Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 25%

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO)’s share price rose 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 219,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

