Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORIT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Oritani Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ORIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $817.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.71. Oritani Financial has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

