Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

OSK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,159. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

