Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $3.53. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 342 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

