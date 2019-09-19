Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,234,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 33,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

