Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 943,725 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,163.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 943,725 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,918,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 217.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,338,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,283,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,359,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,283,000 after purchasing an additional 196,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 381,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 234,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

