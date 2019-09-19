Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,090,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.21% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,529,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,170,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $1,520,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,810,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,647 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -158.65 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.60.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

