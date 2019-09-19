Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 333.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,759 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 562.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 197,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,212. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.