Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 104,051 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,051 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in VF were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in VF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in VF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

VFC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.