Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 13,701 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 10.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Waters stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,669. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

