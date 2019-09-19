ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Tops $901,399.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 116.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00027926 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 160.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $901,399.00 and approximately $8,992.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00750152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010269 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

