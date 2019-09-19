Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 17,008 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,539 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 115,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 392,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 101,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.05.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

