Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $22.08 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

