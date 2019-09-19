Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $22.56 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Ralph Lauren worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 547,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 323.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,479,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $18,361,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 101.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101,975 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $139.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

