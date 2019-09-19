Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after buying an additional 5,060,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after buying an additional 680,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,901,000 after buying an additional 4,162,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,628,000 after buying an additional 235,043 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,626,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 79,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,047. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

