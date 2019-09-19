Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.95% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 270,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $278.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The business’s revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.22 per share, with a total value of $397,276.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Patel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $828,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

