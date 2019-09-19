Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of US Foods worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

USFD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 390,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,545. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

