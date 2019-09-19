Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01, 3,007,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,819,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEUM. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth $615,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth $5,195,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

