Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) & Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Head-To-Head Review

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $65.28 million 3.80 $24.82 million N/A N/A Penns Woods Bancorp $68.21 million 3.13 $14.71 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 36.52% 17.54% 1.86% Penns Woods Bancorp 21.76% 11.10% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

