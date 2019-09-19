Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 209,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.84.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.