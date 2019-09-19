Patrick Michael Byrne Sells 1,056,690 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,056,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $17,245,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Michael Byrne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,505,123 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $32,871,886.32.

OSTK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 3,439,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.50. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 348,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 374.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 159,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

