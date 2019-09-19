Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $12.66. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

