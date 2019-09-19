Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 2.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 75.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,008,000 after acquiring an additional 518,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $1,957,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 350.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 877,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,480,000 after acquiring an additional 683,028 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $106.61. 831,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,491. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

