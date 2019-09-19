Peel Hunt Raises MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 800

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 909 ($11.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.38. The firm has a market cap of $455.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 940 ($12.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

