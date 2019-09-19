Peercoin Hits One Day Volume of $70,946.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $70,946.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,638,371 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Cryptopia, WEX, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

