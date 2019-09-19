Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.64, 678,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average session volume of 168,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.