PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.11.

PTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

PTR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 3,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,775. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

