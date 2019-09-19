Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,341,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.