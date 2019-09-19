Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,050 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $132.50 to $132.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

