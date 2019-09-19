Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.04.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 10,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,417.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

